KGF 2 box office sets a new benchmark for Kannada film industry, all the milestones is has reached

Director Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 has shattered inhibitions that had plagued the Kannada film industry for a long time. Starring Yash in the lead, it is a sequel to the 2018 crime drama. The franchise tells the story of an ambitious young boy, whose insatiable appetite for power and money takes him to the Kolar gold mines, which are ruled by an iron fist by a very dangerous and ruthless family.

The first part showed Yash’s Rocky taking over the control of the mines after a bloody battle, the second part is all about how the hero fends off his rivals to protect the most valuable tracts of land in the country. Benefited by the good words of mouth and significant box office gains generated by part one, KGF 2 opened to an earth-shattering response across the world.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has earned over 5.7 million dollars in the US so far.

And in the process, it has set a series of new milestones and opened up several possibilities for the Kannada film industry to grow its market.

Here are the top 6 milestones achieved by KGF 2.

The most expensive Kannada movie ever

The bigger the risk, the bigger the reward. The filmmakers went for broke producing KGF: Chapter 1. It was declared by Yash as the costliest movie ever produced in Kannada cinema. While the filmmakers have always shied away from revealing the actual budget, several reports claim that the making of Chapter 1, cost the producers around Rs 80 crore. And the producers incurred a cost of Rs 100 crore making Chapter 2. These numbers are unheard of in the Kannada film industry, which mostly churns out medium-budget movies.

Biggest ever launch

Again propelled by the popularity of KGF 2, and aggressive marketing carried out by the producers led by Yash and Prashanth, KGF 2 was given the biggest ever launch for a Kannada movie. It was released on as many as 10,000 screens worldwide. The movie was available in multiple versions on around 6,500 screens, which is one of many firsts for a Kannada movie. Traditionally, even the big stars’ movies get a very limited release outside Karnataka. Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s new Jersey release was postponed to avoid a clash with KGF 2. If not for Vijay’s Beast, KGF 2 would have got more screens in the south.

Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in KGF 2. Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in KGF 2.

Rs 100 crore opening

KGF 2 became the first-ever Kannada movie to collect more than Rs 100 crore on its opening day itself. And it’s no small feat. The film raked in more than Rs 134 crore in India alone on its release day. And the film continued to clock a business of Rs 100 crore for the next three days too. Within four days of its release, the film’s worldwide collection crossed Rs 500 crore mark.

First Kannada movie to shatter box office records in Hindi market

It was earlier reported that KGF 1’s collection from its Hindi version was around Rs 40 crore. And KGF 2 Hindi version debuted at the box office by collecting over Rs 53 crore, shattering the opening day records held by other Bollywood big-budget movies. Before KGF 2, Hrithik Roshan’s War and Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan held the first two spots in the list of films with the highest opening day collection. While War had collected Rs 51 crore, Thugs of Hindostan had earned Rs 50 crore. Now, there is a new benchmark for the Hindi superstars at the box office.

Also Read | Prashanth Neel is Zack Snyder on steroids and KGF Chapter 2 is his amusement park

Raveena Tandon in KGF 2. (Photo: Hombale Films) Raveena Tandon in KGF 2. (Photo: Hombale Films)

Record opening in neighbouring states

KGF 2 saw rousing reception not just in Karnataka and the Hindi heartland, but it also took the box office by storm in other parts of the south Indian states. According to AndhraBoxOffice.com, KGF 2’s gross collection in the Telugu states was over Rs 77 crore, which is similar to the collection of movies with Telugu superstars. Despite Beast playing in cinemas, KGF 2 made a dent at the box office in Tamil Nadu since day one. The film was released on over 300 screens in the state as the majority of screens were given to Beast. But, by the end of the first weekend, the screen count was increased significantly. Within the first four days, the film raked in more than Rs 30 crore at the box office. Kerala, which is also a stronghold of Vijay’s stardom, gave an unprecedented welcome to KGF 2 at the box office. The movie’s opening day collection was pegged at over Rs 7 crore becoming the top grosser in the state.

Top second movie globally

KGF 2 did not just have a dream run at the box office in India. It debuted at the number 2 spot globally, according to the data provided by Comscore. With over $71 million (Rs 552 crores) in its kitty by the end of the first weekend, it’s just behind Hollywood’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.