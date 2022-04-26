KGF 2 box office collections: Yash-starrer crosses Rs 900 crore mark worldwide

Kannada movie KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash in the lead, continues to be the top choice among the movie-going audience across the country. The film is keeping the cash registers ringing even in its second week and making record-breaking collections worldwide.

Cinetrak claimed that as of Monday the collection of KGF 2 stood at a whopping Rs 915 crore. While the film has said to have earned Rs 752.5 crore from the domestic market, it has sold Rs 163 crore worth of tickets in international markets. It’s a path-breaking achievement for the Kannada film industry, which was content with churning out medium-budget dramas. KGF 2 has expanded the film industry’s scale and market to an unprecedented height.

As KGF 2 shows no sign of slowing down, the film may reach the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office by the end of this week. The film has no major competition at the box office in the south. Even Tamil superstar Vijay’s Beast has been tamed by the growing popularity of KGF 2 in southern states. The film also continues to dominate the ticket windows in the Hindi belt and the release of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey had little to no impact on the collection spree of the former.

According to Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of KGF 2 had collected more than Rs 320 crore at the end of last Sunday. It remains to be seen how the film has fared at the box office on Monday.