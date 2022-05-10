KGF 2 box office collection: Yash earns Rs 1148 cr worldwide, creates new records in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

In its fourth week, when most movies, including the ones with massive stars, lose their sway in cinemas, the Kannada movie KGF: Chapter 2 seems to be adding more patrons to its ever-growing list. Starring Yash in the lead role, the film continues to draw huge crowds to the theatres across the country, despite challenges from the new releases.

KGF 2 is holding its ground well against Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the box office in India. The global collection of the movie now stands over Rs 1100 crore.

One of the biggest achievements of KGF 2 is it has tapped into the huge potential of the box office market in Karnataka. While the box office in the state was always undervalued compared to the market size of the movies in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and the Telugu states, KGF 2 has expanded the size of the movie-going audience drastically.

According to Cinetrack, KGF 2 has sold over Rs 164 crore worth of tickets in Karnataka alone. It is arguably something which has not happened before. Another surprising thing about the film’s humongous commercial success stems from Tamil Nadu. The movie has raked in more than Rs 100 crore from the state, which is a first for a Kannada movie.

“Did anyone even imagine this ??? #KGFChapter2 successful 25th day in #Vettri …(sic),” tweeted Rakesh Gowthaman, who manages Chennai’s popular twin-screen cinemas Vettri Theatres.

#KGFChapter2 also rakes in over $25 mn in 25 Days internationally, Gulf markets taking over as top grossing region for the film($7.5 mn) ahead of North America($7.3 mn). India: ₹953 cr

Overseas: $25.7 Mn (₹195 cr) Global Total: ₹1148 cr

‘Third biggest’ Indian Title globally! https://t.co/KC1iWgoPTk — Cinetrak (@Cinetrak) May 10, 2022

Did anyone even imagine this ??? #KGFChapter2 successful 25th day in #Vettri … pic.twitter.com/pwfXfYrubF — Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) May 8, 2022

According to Cinetrak, the movie has collected nearly Rs 150 crore in the Telugu states, and over Rs 62 crore in Kerala. The north belt remains the film’s biggest market with over Rs 470 crore in theatrical gross. It is said the film has added Rs 195 crore to its collection so far from the overseas markets.

The Cinetrak has pegged KGF 2’s worldwide collection so far at Rs 1148 crore.

KGF 2’s theatrical run in the southern states may be impacted by the release of Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Sivakarthikeyan’s DON, which are due in cinemas on May 12, and May 13 respectively.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj.