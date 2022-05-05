KGF Chapter 2 overtakes Dangal at box office; top two ‘Hindi’ films are now from Telugu and Kannada industries

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has broken a fresh record. After crashing the ticket counters with its sustained performance, the stylish actioner has now become the second highest grossing ‘Hindi’ movie of all time. KGF 2 is playing in a dubbed Hindi version in North India.

Yes, you read that right. Director Prasanth Neel’s film has overtaken Aamir Khan’s sports drama, surpassing its Rs 387.38 crore lifetime collection at the box office.

Trade analysts Ramesh Bala and Taran Adarsh provided the update in new tweets.

Ramesh Bala on Thursday morning shared a post which read, “#KGFChapter2 Hindi crosses #Dangal ‘s All-India Nett to become All-time No.2 Hindi movie in India, just behind #Baahubali2.” Meanwhile, Taran Adarsh shared the first three rankings of highest earning Hindi films at the box office. He wrote, “TOP 3 HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILMS…

1. #Baahubali2

2. #KGF2

3. #Dangal

Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi.”

Prabhas-starrer epic period drama Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had minted a jaw-dropping Rs 510.99 crore in Hindi, while Dangal, as mentioned before, had collected an impressive Rs 387.38 crore. Not just this, KGF 2 had also become the highest earning film in the Hindi belt on its opening day, in its opening weekend and opening week as well.

While KGF 2 might have topped Dangal as far as collections in Hindi belt are concerned, the Aamir Khan film still reigns supreme at the worldwide collections list of Indian films at the box office. Dangal’s worldwide earning is Rs 2024 crore, Baahubali 2’s minted Rs 1,810 cr, and KGF 2 stands at 4th number with its Rs 1,056 cr collection.

However, despite its commercial, the movie was unable to impress the critics, as it got largely mixed to negative reviews. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “The trouble with films busy working on their look is that they forget about plotting. KGF 2 swings haphazardly between the past and the present.”

Apart from Yash, KGF: Chapter 2 starred Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in significant roles. It released in cinemas on April 14.