Saturday, April 30, 2022
KGF 2 box office: Yash-starrer’s Hindi version crosses Rs 350 crore mark

KGF 2 box office: Even in its third week, the Yash-starrer is giving stiff competition to new releases.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 30, 2022 3:29:30 pm
KGF 2 box officeKGF 2 box office: Yash-starrer refused to budge before newer releases.

Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 has been the king of box office since its release earlier this month. Even in its third week, it is giving stiff competition to the newer releases.

On Friday, the film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, grossed Rs 4.25 crore. The total collection of its Hindi version in the country now stands at Rs 353.06 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and wrote, “#KGF2 shows amazing hold, despite two prominent films [#Runway34 and #Heropanti2] invading the marketplace… The trends suggest, biz will multiply over the weekend + #Eid holidays… [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 353.06 cr. #India biz. #Hindi.”

KGF Chapter 2 is facing competition from this week’s Hindi releases Heropanti 2 and Runway 34. Last week, KGF Chapter 2 had overwhelmed Shahid Kapoor-starrer sports drama Jersey.

The Hindi version of the film is the biggest pandemic release already. It is the tenth film to cross the coveted Rs 300 mark ever, and the first to do so after Covid-19 began. The last Hindi film to cross this milestone was War.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave KGF 2 one-and-a-half stars. She wrote about the film’s lack of subtlety. “Good guy compelled to do bad things by dint of circumstance, or bad guy with a golden heart? Not for us to make too fine a point on that faint distinction because as far as KGF 2 goes, Rocky is no ‘gangster’, only the ‘Master who enters and conquers’,” she said.

