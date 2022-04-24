KGF 2 box office collection: Yash-starrer will become first film to cross Rs 300 crore since Hrithik Roshan’s War

Yash-led period action thriller KGF: Chapter 2 is rocking the box office in its second week too. Its Hindi version is the biggest pandemic release already, and will cross the Rs 300 mark on Sunday.

The current collection of this Prasanth Neel directorial is just shy of the coveted Rs 300 crore mark at Rs 298.44 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s figures on his Twitter handle on Sunday morning.

He wrote, “#KGF2 continues to rule hearts and #BO…

⭐ Will score TRIPLE CENTURY today [second Sun; Day 11]

⭐ First film to hit ₹ 300 cr since #War [2019]

⭐ 10th film to swim past ₹ 300 cr mark

[Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr. Total: ₹ 298.44 cr. #India biz. #Hindi”

In a follow-up tweet, Adarsh added, “₹ 300 CR CLUB & ITS MEMBERS…

⭐ 2014: #PK

⭐ 2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan

⭐ 2016: #Sultan

⭐ 2016: #Dangal

⭐ 2017: #TigerZindaHai

⭐ 2018: #Padmaavat

⭐ 2018: #Sanju

⭐ 2019: #War

⭐ 2022: #KGF2

🔥🔥🔥 #Baahubali2 [2017] is the ONLY film in ₹ 500 cr Club.

#India biz. #Hindi.”

Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj also feature in the cast of KGF: Chapter 2.

The film’s astounding box office success is despite its mixed to negative critical reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave KGF Chapter 2 one-and-a-half stars. She wrote, “The trouble with films busy working on their look is that they forget about plotting. The film swings haphazardly between the past, which shows us Rocky’s devotion towards his mother (Archana Jois), and the present, in which he swings between being a saviour and the guy who cracks the whip and roars at the workers to never stop working. Good guy compelled to do bad things by dint of circumstance, or bad guy with a golden heart? Not for us to make too fine a point on that faint distinction because as far as KGF 2 goes, Rocky is no ‘gangster’, only the ‘Master who enters and conquers’.”