Yash visits Tirupathi ahead of KGF 2 release. See photos

Kannada superstar Yash on Monday sought the blessings of Lord Balaji at Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. The visit comes ahead of the release of Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, which sees the actor returning to screens as Rocky.

KGF Chapter 2 is a sequel to 2018 hit KGF, which made Yash a phenomenon across the country.

In a recent interaction with indianexpress.com, Yash spoke about how he believed in KGF and director Prashanth Neel.

“I know it is going to be better (than KGF: Chapter 1). When we came here for the first time, Baahubali was projected in a different way — it was a mythological period film with the biggest budget tag, and it was directed by Rajamouli sir. But when we came, we came with the content even though we were new. I used to say how we are like the Lagaan team. Our intention was very clear. We had come to win, but we didn’t have many resources. When I saw my director’s work, I pushed it. He didn’t believe me then. He thought he had not done enough for the rest of the market. He thought we had to do better, but I was so impressed with his work that I was very confident. With a lot of difficulty I had to convince him to take KGF to India, and once we went out, we went full out,” he said.

Besides Yash, KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. The film is set to release in theatres on April 14.