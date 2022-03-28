KGF 2 actor Yash calls Sanjay Dutt ‘a true fighter’

The trailer of the much-awaited actioner KGF: Chapter 2 was launched on Sunday amid a lot of fanfare. Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and director Prashanth Neel alongside the core members of the film, graced the event and interacted with the media.

In his speech, Yash heaped praise on Prashanth Neel for making KGF movies. He said, “KGF happened because of Prashanth Neel. A lot of people give me credit (for doing this film), and I think it’s bull***t. It’s Prashanth Neel’s film. I’m happy that I have got the opportunity to be a part of it. There are a lot of newcomers in the movie, and he can make them perform like thorough professionals. That’s his capacity. He loves his heroes, and that’s the best part. If every director loves their hero, that will translate onto the screen. It’s the reflection of how he treats his hero and his actors.”

Speaking about Sanjay Dutt’s efforts for the movie, Yash said, “Sanju sir, you are a true fighter. I witnessed him up close. We all know that he has seen all sorts of life. He is so down-to-earth and humble. That’s his maturity and personality. His commitment to this project, the way he dedicated himself to the action sequences, and with his best approach, he has taken this movie to the next level. You are looking stunning (in the film), and this is how a fan would want to see you.”

On the other hand, KGF: Chapter 2 is set for a clash with Vijay-starrer Beast at the ticket windows. While Beast will release on April 13, KGF 2 will have its release on April 14. When asked about the box office clash between the two most eagerly anticipated movies, Yash said, “When two films are there, it has to be KGF and Beast, but not KGF versus Beast. It’s not an election. It’s cinema. Ours is a pan-India film. We announced it (the film’s release date) 8 months ago and we don’t know who will come. For him also, it’s a festival (season). Thinking it as KGF versus Beast is not a right thing.”

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Eshwari Rao, Archana Jois, T. S. Nagabharana, Saran, Avinash, Lakki Lakshman, Vashishta Simha, Harish Rai, Dinesh Mangalore, Tarak, Ramachandra Raju, Vinay Bidappa, Ashok Sharma, Mohan Juneja, Govinda Gowda, John Kokken, and Srinivas Murthy. The movie will release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.