KGF: Chapter 2 actor Mohan Juneja passes away

Actor and comedian Mohan Juneja died at the age of 54, on Saturday. He had been suffering from a prolonged illness. Unable to respond to treatment, he died at a hospital in Bengaluru. The actor, who hailed from Tumkur, made his debut with Shankar Nag’s Wall Poster, and then went on to star in over 100 films in his career, including in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industries. He was known for playing villainous as well as comic roles, and one of his most memorable films was Chellata. He had worked with several prominent stars, including Darshan, Upendra, Puneeth Rajkumar, Ambareesh, Shivarajkumar.

He was recently seen in the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, and had featured in the first KGF film as well. He had worked in several serials, including Vitara, which had established him as a household name.

Hombale films, which backed KGF: Chapter 2, condoled his death on Twitter. “Our heartfelt Condolences to actor Mohan Juneja’s family, friends & well-wishers. He was one of the best-known faces in Kannada films & our KGF family.”

Actor Ganesh expressed his grief on Twitter. He wrote, “Om Shanthi,” and shared Mohan’s picture. Directors Suni, Pawan Wadeyar and Chethan Kumar also mourned his death. Vasishita N Simha wrote on his Twitter page, “We will miss you sir.” Raghu Mukherjee posted, “Rest in peace #mohanjuneja” Fans also took to social media and left heartfelt messages.