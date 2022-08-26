KGF 2 actor Harish Roy opens up about his battle with cancer

KGF 2 actor Harish Roy has revealed his struggles with cancer. While talking with Kannada news channels, Harish shared that he first discovered a small hump in his throat about four years ago. And he was not ready to undergo surgery at the time.

“My kids were very young and I was afraid of surgery on the throat. So I thought let me finish KGF. I’ll gain a good name, and then I can take the risk. But, during that time, my cancer had spread to my lungs and my lungs started to accumulate water,” Harish revealed on a Kannada YouTube channel called Gopi Gowdru.

While making the KGF movies, Harish Roy was frequently running out of breath. So when he got tested he understood that the illness needs to be treated immediately. As he was not able to afford the treatment at a private hospital, he got referred by a friend to the state-run cancer institute Kidwai in Bengaluru. There he underwent surgery. And he followed it up with radiation therapy but it didn’t improve his condition. He was informed by a doctor that his illness has reached the fourth stage.

Harish was later put on a new course of treatment. He was told there were other options that he could go for but they were expensive. “The doctors have told me that it’s curable. I am feeling a lot better now because of the treatment,” the actor added.

Harish Roy had played a key supporting role in the KGF series. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film had Yash in the lead. KGF 1 was released in 2018 and became a big hit, and KGF 2 became a bigger hit by raking in more than Rs 1000 crore from its worldwide ticket sales.