Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan: Dileep, Urvashi steal the show in this humorous family drama

Dileep, as an actor, is popular for undergoing makeovers in his films. Think Chanthupott, Kunjikoonan, Pachakuthira and Sound Thoma. In his latest movie Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, the actor continues the trend as he looked convincing as an ageing patriarch of a family that is struggling financially.

The movie directed by Dileep’s friend Nadirshah is a family drama narrated in a humorous and feel-good manner. The movie follows Keshu’s family consisting of his wife Ratnam (played by Urvashi) and two children. The premise of the story is similar to many family dramas we have seen in Malayalam cinema before. Keshu, the elder son of the family, likes to pinch pennies. His extended family — sisters and in-laws — are pressurising him for division of ancestral property. However, Keshu tries hard to sidestep the demands, always coming up with new excuses to delay the partition, adding to his family’s frustration. Things come to a head when Keshu’s mother’s asks the whole family to go for a pilgrimage to Rameshwaram in order to do the last rituals of their late father.

During the course of the journey, Keshu comes to know that he has won a lottery worth Rs 12 crores. The remaining part of the movie shows how the attitude of Keshu and his family members change as they learn they are about to get filthily rich. However, the major twist in the tale happens when the lottery ticket goes missing and the whole family frantically searches for the missing ticket. All the characters in the movie are typical of a middle class family and are relatable. Some of the comedy is too on-the-nose and even insulting, especially the sequence where a family member of Keshu loses a wig and becomes the laughing stock, comes across as especially distasteful.

Urvashi delivers a power-packed performance. The veteran actor brings a lot of nuance as she plays a homemaker with shades of selfishness, authority and love. Dileep is convincing as an ageing man, which reminds you of Suraj Venjaramood’s role in the movie Kuttanpillayude Shivaratri. Jaffer Idukki again made a strong impression as a relative who is as intelligent as Keshu and as much of a spendthrift. Kalabhavan Shajon and Kottayam Nazeer also play important characters in the movie.

The movie is written by Sajeev Pazhoor who delivers something very different from Thondimuthalum Drisakshiyum. His screenplay mines humour-based family drama, though the movie lags a lot in the second half and struggles to reach the climax . The songs composed by Nadirshah also are average.

The movie is now streaming on Disney Hotstar.