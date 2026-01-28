‘I thought we will elope’: Keerthy Suresh, husband Antony Thattil give a home tour, open up on 15-year romance

Actor Keerthy Suresh gives a glimpse into her Kochi home filled with personal memories, art and warmth, and reflects on a wedding she never planned, saying, “I thought we will elope.”

Keerthy Suresh homeKeerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil open doors to their Kochi home. (Credit: YT/Asian Paints)

Actor Keerthy Suresh and her husband Antony Thattil have opened the doors to their Kochi residence, giving fans a rare glimpse into their personal world in a home tour with Asian Paints. Dubbed as the ‘House of Fun’, the couple’s home reflects both Keerthy and Antony’s personalities and is a scrapbook of their memories. Set against the serene backdrop of Kerala’s backwaters, the property blends modern design with traditional touches.

Inside Keerthy Suresh’s home

The living room opens without formal barriers, with sunlit corners and cosy seating that make the space feel more like a favourite café than a strictly styled interior. The living room also includes memorabilia from Keerthy’s career, including photos and tokens that celebrate milestones such as her National Award for Mahanati.

Keerthy Suresh home Inside Keerthy Suresh’s Kochi home. (Pic: Asian Paints/YT) Keerthy Suresh Inside Keerthy Suresh’s Kochi home. (Pic: Asian Paints/YT)

Kitchen & dining

Just beyond the living space lies the open kitchen, painted in soft, inviting tones that echo freshness and warmth. Green cabinet bring energy to the area, while a hanging sign over the counter declares, “This kitchen is seasoned with love.”

Keerthy Suresh's Kochi hom Inside Keerthy Suresh’s Kochi home. (Pic: Asian Paints/YT)

Adjacent to the kitchen, a diner‑style eating nook provides a visual feast of its own. Black‑and‑white photographs from Keerthy and Antony’s wedding line the walls here, and a framed copy of their invitation card occupies pride of place, narrating a story of love that took years to become real.

Keerthy Suresh's Kochi home Inside Keerthy Suresh’s Kochi home. (Pic: Asian Paints/YT)

Keerthy says she thought she will elope with Antony Thattil

During the home tour, Keerthy also opened up about her marriage, reflecting on how unexpected and overwhelming the moment felt for both of them. “We never even dreamt of a wedding like this because literally I thought we will elope,” she said.

Recalling the ceremony, she added, “I never dreamt of a wedding like this and to make that happen like that, we were speechless after a point of time. You’ve been longing for 15 years and that’s all come to those 30 seconds. At that point, I couldn’t see anything else. I was all blank. That’s probably the first time, I saw him tear up. It’s been a beautiful journey, it’s been great.”

Bedrooms

Keerthy’s bedroom features textured grey walls that provide depth and warmth, contrasted beautifully by a four‑poster bed with a woven cane headboard. These spaces remain rooted in a relaxing palette while allowing colourful accessories, art and textiles to stand out.

Keerthy Suresh home Inside Keerthy Suresh’s Kochi home. (Pic: Asian Paints/YT)

The balcony

The wraparound balcony is designed as both a relaxation zone and a social space. Planted with greenery and furnished with comfortable seating, this outdoor extension overlooks the city skyline.

Keerthy Suresh home Inside Keerthy Suresh’s Kochi home. (Pic: Asian Paints/YT)

Anchoring this space is a bar counter embedded with hundreds of personal photographs preserved in clear resin. A cheeky plaque overhead declares, ‘Nobody gets out sober,’ perfectly echoing Keerthy’s description of the balcony’s view and atmosphere as ‘very intoxicating.’

Keerthy Suresh's Kochi home Inside Keerthy Suresh’s Kochi home. (Pic: Asian Paints/YT)

Personal corners & memorabilia

What truly sets this home apart are the small corners that tell big stories. In addition to the award collage in the living room, there is a moon artwork that charts the phases of the moon on the day the couple started dating and their wedding day, turning celestial moments into art.

Keerthy Suresh's Kochi home Inside Keerthy Suresh’s Kochi home. (Pic: Asian Paints/YT)

There are photo walls throughout the home documenting family milestones, friends’ visits and shared moments. Keerthy says she wanted her home to be filled with conversation starters, with every wall and corner carrying a story of its own. She also shared a thoughtful message for young people building their dream homes.

Keerthy Suresh's Kochi home Inside Keerthy Suresh’s Kochi home. (Pic: Asian Paints/YT)

“Make sure you do something deeply personal. Everything in the house should either speak to you or speak about you. Make it a house of fun—how happy you feel at home is what matters most. Keep that personal touch, surround yourself with things you can talk about,” she advised.

