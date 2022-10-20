KD The Devil teaser: Dhruva Sarja, Prem revisit blood-soaked history of Bengaluru’s underworld

Director Prem is the latest to hop on the pan-India bandwagon with his latest movie KD – The Devil. The teaser of the film was unveiled in the presence of media members from across the country. Bankrolled by KVN, the film stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead role.

KD’s teaser has been cut with the nervous energy that’s typical of Prem’s movies. Set in the 1970s Bangalore, now Bengaluru, the film is said to be inspired by real-life events.

The teaser opens with the entire police department being put on a high alert as a most wanted gangster is set to get out of jail. Even as hundreds of gangsters are waiting to kill the most wanted gangster, thousands of people are getting ready to give him a hero’s welcome. Who is he?

The gangster, however, has no time to waste. He has already started hunting with his machete, which is dripping with the blood of his rivals. He sounds the bugle call for war. The power struggle seems to be for the control of the city’s underworld.

The producers revealed that KD will be the costliest Kannada film to date. A lot of money has been spent on recreating 70s Bengaluru.

Director Prem noted that KD is not just about bloodshed and violence. It will also have a moral lesson like all of his previous gangster movies. “I will make sure that you will leave the theatre with tears in your eyes after watching the film,” Prem promised.

KD also stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. “I think I will be doing a lot of south Indian movies in coming days,” said Sanjay, while releasing the Hindi version of the trailer.

KD will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam besides the original Kannada version. Vijay Sethupathi and Mohanlal are the narrators of the Tamil and Malayalam versions.

KD is due to arrive in cinemas next year.