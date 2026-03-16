Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
KD The Devil song Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse: Netizens call Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt number ‘vulgar’, fans say they’ll disown director Prem
The KD: The Devil song was released simultaneously across languages, with the Kannada version titled Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse and the Hindi version titled Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.
The makers of KD: The Devil launched their latest song featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt at an event at AMB Cinemas in Bengaluru, with fanfare and live performances. What followed on the internet was a different kind of noise entirely.
The song was released simultaneously across languages, with the Kannada version titled Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse and the Hindi version titled Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. Both the versions have garnered significant pushback online, with viewers calling out the lyrics and overall tone as vulgar and out of place.
The backlash has been direct and widespread. Viewers have called for the track to be banned, with viral posts describing the lyrics as cheap and the content inappropriate. The reactions in the comment sections across YouTube and social media have been consistent in their criticism. “Ashleelta on the top,” wrote one commenter. Another said: “The lyrics are so cheap and vulgar.” A third questioned the timing altogether: “What is this? It’s 2026, still this kind of song and action.”
The Kannada version drew particularly sharp reactions from within the state’s own film community. One comment that circulated widely read: “We, Kannada cinema industry, disown this showman, Prems.” The frustration was not just with the song but with director Prem’s decision to go in this direction for a film that has been in the making for nearly four years and positioned as a pan-India spectacle.
Also Read: Timothee Chalamet’s snide remark on ballet, opera may not have cost him an Oscar, but he did lose a Spider-Man franchise and street cred
Sanjay Dutt’s participation drew specific criticism too. Several viewers expressed disappointment at seeing a veteran actor of his standing feature in a number of this kind, with many saying they expected better from him at this stage of his career.
Nora Fatehi, who is making her Kannada debut with KD: The Devil, had spoken warmly about the film at the song launch. She said that watching the trailer on the big screen for the first time made her understand why people call director Prem a showman, and described the crew as genuinely making an epic movie.
The controversy lands at an awkward moment for KD: The Devil. The film was originally announced in April 2022, had its title revealed in October 2024, and was scheduled for a September 2025 release before being pushed back. With an April 30 release now locked in, the promotional cycle is in full swing, and a song controversy is not the kind of attention the makers would have wanted six weeks out.
KD: The Devil stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead, with Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in supporting roles. Music is composed by Arjun Janya, with cinematography by William David and editing by Sanketh Achar. It is produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions and planned as a pan-India release across Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05