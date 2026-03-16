KD The Devil song Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse: Netizens call Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt number ‘vulgar’, fans say they’ll disown director Prem

The makers of KD: The Devil launched their latest song featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt at an event at AMB Cinemas in Bengaluru, with fanfare and live performances. What followed on the internet was a different kind of noise entirely.

The song was released simultaneously across languages, with the Kannada version titled Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse and the Hindi version titled Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. Both the versions have garnered significant pushback online, with viewers calling out the lyrics and overall tone as vulgar and out of place.

The backlash has been direct and widespread. Viewers have called for the track to be banned, with viral posts describing the lyrics as cheap and the content inappropriate. The reactions in the comment sections across YouTube and social media have been consistent in their criticism. “Ashleelta on the top,” wrote one commenter. Another said: “The lyrics are so cheap and vulgar.” A third questioned the timing altogether: “What is this? It’s 2026, still this kind of song and action.”