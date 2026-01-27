Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Kavya Gowda alleges assault and death threats as husband is stabbed in family feud: report
Kavya Gowda alleged that she was manhandled and subjected to death and rape threats by family members, while her husband, Somasekhar, was stabbed.
Authorities in Ramamurthy Nagar have launched an investigation following a violent domestic altercation on Monday that left actress Kavya Gowda and her husband, Somasekhar, hospitalised.
According to a report by India Today, the incident stemmed from a long-standing family dispute and has led to multiple criminal charges against several relatives. The actress alleged that she was threatened with rape and murder by a family member, while her husband was stabbed in the shoulder with a knife during the altercation.
The report further stated that both Kavya and her husband have been admitted to a private hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. A complaint has been filed by her sister, Bhavya Gowda, at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station.
Based on the allegations, police have registered a case against Somasekhar’s brother Nandish, his wife Prema, her sister Priya, and her father Ravi Kumar on charges including assault, criminal intimidation, sexual threats, and attempted murder. Counter-complaints have been filed by other family members as well.
The report stated that Head Constable Maulasab (HC-10130) of the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station recorded the injured complainant’s statement at Koshish Hospital. In her statement, the actress said the dispute began over a woman named Suma, who had been hired to care for her daughter, Siya. She detailed a history of hostility within the shared residence, alleging that family members Prema and Nandish Kumar frequently accused Suma of theft. The situation reportedly escalated on January 26, 2026, when Prema allegedly physically assaulted the actress’ child.
The actress further alleged that when she questioned the incident, she was subjected to targeted verbal abuse. Prema reportedly said, “This is my house and my area. Why did you come here? Have you slept with people from your village?” As the complainant moved to the kitchen to tend to her child, a relative identified as Ravi Kumar allegedly attacked Somasekhar with a wooden stick. The actress also claimed that Ravi grabbed her by the neck and issued explicit threats of sexual violence and murder, saying he would rape her in front of a hundred people and kill her. The complaint further stated that during this time, Nandish and Prema physically manhandled the actress and threatened her with death. The violence reportedly escalated when Ravi used a knife to stab Somasekhar in the right shoulder.
