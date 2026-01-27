Kavya Gowda alleges assault and death threats as husband is stabbed in family feud: report

Authorities in Ramamurthy Nagar have launched an investigation following a violent domestic altercation on Monday that left actress Kavya Gowda and her husband, Somasekhar, hospitalised.

According to a report by India Today, the incident stemmed from a long-standing family dispute and has led to multiple criminal charges against several relatives. The actress alleged that she was threatened with rape and murder by a family member, while her husband was stabbed in the shoulder with a knife during the altercation.

The report further stated that both Kavya and her husband have been admitted to a private hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. A complaint has been filed by her sister, Bhavya Gowda, at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station.