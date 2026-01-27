Kavya Gowda alleges assault and death threats as husband is stabbed in family feud: report

Kavya Gowda alleged that she was manhandled and subjected to death and rape threats by family members, while her husband, Somasekhar, was stabbed.

google-preferred-btn
Kavya GowdaKavya Gowda asserted that she was targeted with verbal abuse and sexual assault threats.

Authorities in Ramamurthy Nagar have launched an investigation following a violent domestic altercation on Monday that left actress Kavya Gowda and her husband, Somasekhar, hospitalised.

According to a report by India Today, the incident stemmed from a long-standing family dispute and has led to multiple criminal charges against several relatives. The actress alleged that she was threatened with rape and murder by a family member, while her husband was stabbed in the shoulder with a knife during the altercation.

The report further stated that both Kavya and her husband have been admitted to a private hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. A complaint has been filed by her sister, Bhavya Gowda, at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station.

Based on the allegations, police have registered a case against Somasekhar’s brother Nandish, his wife Prema, her sister Priya, and her father Ravi Kumar on charges including assault, criminal intimidation, sexual threats, and attempted murder. Counter-complaints have been filed by other family members as well.

The report stated that Head Constable Maulasab (HC-10130) of the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station recorded the injured complainant’s statement at Koshish Hospital. In her statement, the actress said the dispute began over a woman named Suma, who had been hired to care for her daughter, Siya. She detailed a history of hostility within the shared residence, alleging that family members Prema and Nandish Kumar frequently accused Suma of theft. The situation reportedly escalated on January 26, 2026, when Prema allegedly physically assaulted the actress’ child.

Also Read | Tumbbad director spent five years making one of the biggest OTT shows, Gulkanda Tales, now stuck in limbo: ‘I can’t show a single image of it

The actress further alleged that when she questioned the incident, she was subjected to targeted verbal abuse. Prema reportedly said, “This is my house and my area. Why did you come here? Have you slept with people from your village?” As the complainant moved to the kitchen to tend to her child, a relative identified as Ravi Kumar allegedly attacked Somasekhar with a wooden stick. The actress also claimed that Ravi grabbed her by the neck and issued explicit threats of sexual violence and murder, saying he would rape her in front of a hundred people and kill her. The complaint further stated that during this time, Nandish and Prema physically manhandled the actress and threatened her with death. The violence reportedly escalated when Ravi used a knife to stab Somasekhar in the right shoulder.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
rang de basanti at 20
When AR Rahman said he composed 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' because of what Prophet said about Islam
AR Rahman in "Maa Tujhe Salaam".
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Republic Day shock: MP school students served midday meal on torn notebook pages
Republic Day shocker: MP school students served midday meal on scraps of paper, torn notebook pages
ganesh naik
Once CM contender, now Shinde’s fiercest critic: Why Ganesh Naik wants to ‘wipe out’ Eknath Shinde
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi in action during 3rd T20I vs New Zealand. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Ravi Bishnoi makes an impact after a tweak in his bowling action
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
foods
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
Must Read
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Ravi Bishnoi makes an impact after a tweak in his bowling action
Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi in action during 3rd T20I vs New Zealand. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Why the Indian team will be tough to read this World Cup, according to Morne Morkel
India T20 World Cup
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
What Apple may change with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max
For the iPhone 18 Pro, the most interesting rumour is the variable aperture camera. (Image: X/AppleLeaker)
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
foods
Advertisement
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement