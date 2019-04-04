Kavaludaari trailer: Hemanth Rao promises a solid thriller

The much-awaited trailer of director Hemanth Rao’s upcoming film Kavaludaari was released on Thursday. The film has generated quite the buzz among cinephiles, thanks to the solid track record of Hemanth. He made an impressive debut as a director with 2016 film Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. The director was also one of the scriptwriters of Bollywood hit Andhadhun.

And if the trailer of Kavaludaari is anything to go by, Hemanth seems to have whipped up a gripping mystery thriller that could give Sriram Raghavan a run for the money. The trailer opens with a traffic cop discovering mortal remains that could be connected to a decade-old case. The protagonist, played by Rishi, is obviously overqualified for managing traffic. He takes a personal interest in the investigation and it sends him down a rabbit hole of murder, mystery and deceit.

Veteran actor Anant Nag plays a retired cop in the film. He seems to share his wisdom with Rishi in the latter’s efforts to take the case to its logical conclusion. Too many things happen in the one minute 59-second trailer and it’s hard to say exactly what’s happening. But, what we can say for sure is the film promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Kavaludaari is bankrolled by actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions. It also stars Achyuth Kumar, Suman Ranganath, Roshini Prakash and Siddartha Madhyamika among others.

Kavaludaari is due in cinemas on April 12.