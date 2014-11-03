Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

‘Kaththi’ crosses Rs.100 crore mark, hat-trick for Murugadoss

A.R. Murugadoss' actioner 'Kaththi' has raked in over Rs.100 crore at the box office worldwide.

By: Indo-Asian News Service | Chennai | Published: November 3, 2014 12:46:14 pm
'Kaththi' addresses the plight of farmers, whose lands are being taken over by multinational companies. ‘Kaththi’ addresses the plight of farmers, whose lands are being taken over by multinational companies.
Related News

Filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss-directed Tamil actioner ‘Kaththi’ has raked in over Rs.100 crore at the box office worldwide. This is the filmmaker’s third film in a row after ‘Thuppakki’ and ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never off Duty’ to achieve the feat.

“Very special day! #Kaththihitsfastest100cr! Total theatrical collection -100.7cr (65.1ATN, 20.2 overseas, 15.4 others) (sic),” the film’s music composer Anirudh Ravichander tweeted Monday.

Starring Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, the film addresses the plight of farmers, whose lands are being taken over by multinational companies.

Murugadoss will soon start working on his Hindi project with Sonakshi Sinha. The film is reportedly a remake of Tamil thriller ‘Mouna Guru’.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now