‘Kaththi’ crosses Rs.100 crore mark, hat-trick for Murugadoss

‘Kaththi’ addresses the plight of farmers, whose lands are being taken over by multinational companies.

Filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss-directed Tamil actioner ‘Kaththi’ has raked in over Rs.100 crore at the box office worldwide. This is the filmmaker’s third film in a row after ‘Thuppakki’ and ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never off Duty’ to achieve the feat.

“Very special day! #Kaththihitsfastest100cr! Total theatrical collection -100.7cr (65.1ATN, 20.2 overseas, 15.4 others) (sic),” the film’s music composer Anirudh Ravichander tweeted Monday.

Starring Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, the film addresses the plight of farmers, whose lands are being taken over by multinational companies.

Murugadoss will soon start working on his Hindi project with Sonakshi Sinha. The film is reportedly a remake of Tamil thriller ‘Mouna Guru’.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App