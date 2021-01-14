Karnataka Health Department and Anti-Tobacco Cell object to smoking visuals in KGF Chapter 2 teaser

The teaser features a scene where Yash blows up a row of jeeps with a machine gun and goes on to light a cigarette using the barrel of the red-hot gun. (Photo: Hombale Films/YouTube)

The Karnataka State Anti-Tobacco Cell and Health Department have objected to visuals showing Yash lighting a cigarette and smoking in the recently released teaser of KGF Chapter 2.

Officials from The Karnataka State Anti-Tobacco Cell said that since the visuals showing the actor smoking a cigarette violated Section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) 2003, they decided to seek deletion of the teaser from online platforms.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Health Department has also appealed to actor Yash, who is playing the lead role in KGF 2, to remove the problematic scenes from the teaser and film. The teaser features a scene where Yash blows up a row of jeeps with a machine gun and goes on to light a cigarette using the barrel of the red-hot gun.

Also Read | KGF 2 teaser: Five key takeaways

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “Cinema star Yash is into social work, and I admire him. The Health Department has made an appeal to him about his upcoming movie. But this is not a notice. I heard that there is a smoking scene in the film and the department has asked him to remove that scene. There are many youngsters in his fan club, and this is applicable to all movies.”

Also Read | KGF 2’s teaser crosses 140 million views in four days

A letter objecting to the visuals in KGF Chapter 2 teaser has been sent to the film’s director Prashant Neel, actor Yash, and producer Vijay Kiragandur. According to the notice, it is mandatory to display the “Smoking is injurious to health” warning on the screen. But the teaser does not feature the warning.