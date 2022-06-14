Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai watches 777 Charlie, breaks down. See photos

Actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty hosted a special screening of his latest movie 777 Charlie for Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday. Bommai, who is a self-confessed lover of dogs, got emotional after watching the movie. In the pictures from the post-screening media interaction, the politician is seen getting teary-eyed remembering his pet dog, Sunny.

Bommai lost Sunny when he was the Home Minister of the state. And the pictures of him and his family’s emotional goodbye to Sunny had gone viral at the time. “Yesterday was special A warm and sincere thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Shri. @BSBommai for watching #777Charlie and extending his full hearted support to us (sic),” tweeted Rakshit on Tuesday.

777 Charlie is the story of an abused dog. The dog escapes the clutches of its abuser and finds shelter in the house of a reclusive man. The film was released in multiple languages on June 10 and garnered positive reviews.

ನಮ್ಮ ಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿದ ಸನ್ಮಾನ್ಯ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಬಸವರಾಜ್ ಬೊಮ್ಮಾಯಿಯವರಿಗೆ ಮನದಾಳದ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು. Yesterday was special 😊 A warm and sincere thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Shri. @BSBommai for watching #777Charlie and extending his full hearted support to us 🤗 pic.twitter.com/cRKjLpuCmW — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) June 14, 2022

In his review of the film, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Charlie is the heart and soul of the film. And this canine actor has delivered some of the most adorable and feel-good moments that we have seen in a long time. Every wide-eyed gaze, every hug and every other funny reaction are so full of charms. Rakshit Shetty plays a supporting role to Charlie; he, as a fellow actor, understands and respects the fact that this film belongs to the canine star.”

Besides playing the lead role, Rakshit Shetty has also bankrolled 777 Charlie. It is written and directed by debutant Kiranraj K.