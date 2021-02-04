Karnataka allows cinema halls to operate at 100 per cent capacity for 4 weeks on trial basis

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday announced that cinema halls will be allowed to fill up to 100 percent of their capacity for four weeks on a trial basis. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Considering the hardships faced by Kannada film industry’s artistes, producers and workers, it has been decided to allow cinema halls to fill up to 100 per cent of their capacity for four weeks on a trial basis, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

The minister made the announcement after a meeting — held as per instructions of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa — with key office-bearers of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and representatives from the industry.

As per technical advisory committee’s recommendations, the Health department had earlier allowed 50 per cent seatings in cinema halls.

Though Centre had given green signal for 100 per cent seating, the decision was left to the discretion of state governments depending on the situation in each state, he noted.

The film industry had opposed this decision and requested to reconsider it keeping in view the welfare of those employed in this field. They had also appealed to the Chief Minister to support them in this “difficult time”.

“It was discussed and as per the instructions of Chief Minister, the decision has been taken to allow 100 percent seatings for four weeks. Strict guidelines will be released tomorrow,” he said.

“Owners of cinema halls should adhere to these guidelines and people should strictly follow. If any case of COVID-19 is detected, the government will have to inevitably revoke the decision,” the minister cautioned.