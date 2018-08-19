Kapil Sharma is back, to produce Punjabi film Son of Manjeet Singh

Kapil Sharma is to produce Punjabi film Son of Manjeet Singh, though he is not starring in the same. Kapil Sharma is to produce Punjabi film Son of Manjeet Singh, though he is not starring in the same.

It is comeback time for Kapil Sharma. The comedy king on Saturday, made an official announcement on his Twitter account about his return which is set to be through a Punjabi film, titled, Son of Manjeet Singh. Kapil tweeted an announcement video and wrote, “The heart touching story of Manjeet Singh n his son. Punjabi film “Son of Manjeet Singh”. Releasing on 12th oct 2018. First look coming soon. Need ur blessings 🙏@SCMPicture @Saga_Hits @GurpreetGhuggi @SumeetSinghM @vikramgrover20.”

It seems like Kapil is working hard to win back the love of his fans. A source close to the actor earlier shared with indianexpress.com, “Kapil really needed this break to introspect on his life and career. The fallout with his The Kapil Sharma Show co-stars and the failure of Firangi really left him disturbed. While he assumed that launching Family Time with Kapil Sharma will ease out his problems, it only made matters worse. Added to that, the entire fiasco with the journalist and the Simoes sisters further left him distraught. It was too much to handle for him. But now, after spending a good amount of time traveling with his family, Kapil is rejuvenated and raring to get back to entertaining his audience. He has also decided to hire a personal trainer and get back in shape.”

The source had also informed that Kapil has reached out to Sony TV for another collaboration. While the channel is yet to take a call, Kapil has, in the meantime decided to produce this film, though he is not starring in the same.

The heart touching story of Manjeet Singh n his son. Punjabi film “Son of Manjeet Singh”. Releasing on 12th oct 2018. First look coming soon. Need ur blessings 🙏@SCMPicture @Saga_Hits @GurpreetGhuggi @SumeetSinghM @vikramgrover201 pic.twitter.com/6iO0uTeRpp — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) August 18, 2018

Film’s co-producer Sumeet Singh also tweeted, “THE BIG REVEAL! Proud to associate with @KapilSharmaK9, the man with an unparalelled comic timing, to present a gripping tale titled ‘Son of Manjeet Singh’- a @SCMPicture, #K9Films, and @GurpreetGhuggi presentation! Film releasing on October 12, 2018.@Saga_Hits.”

Proud to associate with @KapilSharmaK9, the man with an unparalelled comic timing, to present a gripping tale titled ‘Son of Manjeet Singh’- a @SCMPicture, #K9Films, and @GurpreetGhuggi presentation!

Film releasing on October 12, 2018.@Saga_Hits pic.twitter.com/6FMJert2aT — Sumeet Singh (@SumeetSinghM) August 18, 2018

After taking a break from work owing to his ill health, we now wish that comedy superstar Kapil Sharma is back with a bang soon.

