Kannada film producer Kapali Mohan commits suicide

Kannada film producer and businessman VK Mohan, popularly known as Kapali Mohan, has committed suicide in Bengaluru. He was 59.

Kapali ended his life by hanging himself in a room of his hotel located near Peenya. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Kapali Mohan has taken this extreme step just days after he made a video pleading for relief from the government, citing financial woes.

In the video, Kapali claimed he had acquired a tender for a bus stop in Peenya and that he was the highest bidder. But that bus stop had not been made operational so far. The film producer-businessman said he had been reeling under massive financial crisis and he had already lost his properties. Kapali also said that he had been unable to repay his bank loans. In the video, he requested Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and deputy chief minister Laxman Savad to intervene and give him justice.

A resident of Sadashivanagar, Kapali Mohan was a noted film financier. Said to be very close to Dr Rajkumar’s family, he had even made special appearances in a few movies.

