Kantara tops IMDb’s list of ‘India’s Current Top 250 Films’

The latest Kannada hit Kantara has topped IMDb’s recent list of ‘India’s Current Top 250 Films.’ The film has taken the number 1 position on the list, which features some of India’s beloved movies including the animated movie, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, Kamal Haasan’s Nayakan and Anbe Sivam, Suriya’s Jai Bhim, Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots to name a few.

The ranking of the films is subject to change based on the votes they receive on IMDb’s website. “Regularly updated, the IMDb Top 250 is a collection of the most loved & highest-rated Indian films by fans. This list is as of 17th October, 2022,” tweeted IMDb on Monday.

Since its release on September 30, Kantara has grown from strength to strength. The film has been receiving a lot of love across the country. Last week, the dubbed versions of the film were released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Malayalam version of the film will arrive in cinemas this Thursday.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who has also played the lead, Kantara has found a lot of takers in the Hindi belt. In the last four days, the Hindi version has earned nearly Rs 10 crore. In the Telugu states, the film is emerging even a bigger hit by collecting over Rs 13 crore within the first three days.

Kantara is already a smash hit in Karnataka, where the film has grossed over Rs 60 crore. Kantara is Rishab’s reimagination of a folktale with a focus on coastal Karnataka’s tradition of Bhoota Kola, the spirit worship.