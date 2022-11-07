Kantara star Rishab Shetty won’t do a Hindi film: ‘I’m a proud Kannadiga, it’s because of Kannada people I’m here today’

Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty remains grounded even as his latest film Kantara continues to break language and cultural barriers across the country. He is under no illusion of his stardom or he’s not ready to overestimate the success of Kantara.

In the latest interview, Rishab said he has no plans of working directly in the Hindi film industry. “I want to do Kannada movies. I’m a proud Kannadiga. It’s because of the Kannada film industry and Kannada people, I am here today. Just because a film becomes a hit, my family and friends won’t change no. My core lies with Kannada cinema,” he told Bollywood Bubble.

Rishab seems to be still struggling to come to terms with the nationwide acceptance of Kantara. However, the film’s success is not going to change the way he makes movies in the future. “I believe more regional is more universal. If people like my content, I will present it here (in the Hindi belt). Otherwise, I will just release it in Karnataka. I didn’t make Kantara with a plan of making it a pan-India film. The film itself found its way across the country and we don’t even know how it happened. Now that it has become a pan-India hit, I don’t think I have to do the films a certain way. I’m going to tell the stories (of my region). And it will push me harder,” he added.

Written and directed by Rishab, who has also played the lead, Kantara has collected over Rs 200 crore globally. Dubbed in Hindi, the film is giving new Bollywood movies a run for their money at the box office in the Hindi belt. So far the film’s Hindi version has collected over Rs 62 crore. And it’s still running successfully in many theatres across the north belt.