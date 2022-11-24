Kantara: Prime Video removes Varaha Roopam song from OTT release, fans disappointed

Kannada blockbuster Kantara finally made its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. However, many fans are disappointed with the streaming giant as the song Varaha Roopam from the film has been replaced by another track. The decision is the result of an injunction issued by the principal district and session court, Kozhikode, three weeks ago.

The court issued the injunction after hearing the plagiarism complaint filed by a popular Malayalam indie band named Thaikkudam Bridge. The band claimed that the song Varaha Roopam is copied from their track Navarasam that came out 5 years ago.

The band, which has been proactively fighting the case, took to Instagram to share the news, “Amazon Prime has removed the plagiarised version of our song ‘NAVARASAM’ from the movie KANTARA. Justice Prevails! (sic)”

Meanwhile, many fans are asking the makers to reinstate the song in Kantara as the film is not the same without it.

Kantara, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, has become a phenomenal hit across India. From having only a modest release to becoming the second-highest box office grosser in Kannada, Kantara has turned out to be another feather in Kannada cinema’s hat after the KFG series.