Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Kantara: Prime Video removes Varaha Roopam song from OTT release, fans disappointed

Kantara made its OTT debut on Thursday. However, the film didn't feature the Varaha Roopam song in the climax, which has disappointed the fans.

Original version of Varaha Roopam replaced in the OTT version of KantaraOriginal version of Varaha Roopam replaced in the OTT version of Kantara (Image: Film posters)

Kannada blockbuster Kantara finally made its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. However, many fans are disappointed with the streaming giant as the song Varaha Roopam from the film has been replaced by another track. The decision is the result of an injunction issued by the principal district and session court, Kozhikode, three weeks ago.

The court issued the injunction after hearing the plagiarism complaint filed by a popular Malayalam indie band named Thaikkudam Bridge. The band claimed that the song Varaha Roopam is copied from their track Navarasam that came out 5 years ago.

The band, which has been proactively fighting the case, took to Instagram to share the news, “Amazon Prime has removed the plagiarised version of our song ‘NAVARASAM’ from the movie KANTARA. Justice Prevails! (sic)”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thaikkudam Bridge (@thaikkudambridge)

 

Meanwhile, many fans are asking the makers to reinstate the song in Kantara as the film is not the same without it.

ALSO READ |Kantara plagiarism row: Thaikkudam Bridge determined to make example out of ‘Varaha Roopam’ song copyright violation

Kantara, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, has become a phenomenal hit across India. From having only a modest release to becoming the second-highest box office grosser in Kannada, Kantara has turned out to be another feather in Kannada cinema’s hat after the KFG series.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 12:14:49 pm
