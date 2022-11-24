Kantara: Prime Video removes Varaha Roopam song from OTT release, fans disappointed

Kannada blockbuster Kantara finally made its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. However, many fans are disappointed with the streaming giant as the song Varaha Roopam from the film has been replaced by another track. The decision is the result of an injunction issued by the principal district and session court, Kozhikode, three weeks ago.
The court issued the injunction after hearing the plagiarism complaint filed by a popular Malayalam indie band named Thaikkudam Bridge. The band claimed that the song Varaha Roopam is copied from their track Navarasam that came out 5 years ago.
The band, which has been proactively fighting the case, took to Instagram to share the news, “Amazon Prime has removed the plagiarised version of our song ‘NAVARASAM’ from the movie KANTARA. Justice Prevails! (sic)”
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, many fans are asking the makers to reinstate the song in Kantara as the film is not the same without it.
#KantaraOnPrime will disappoint you for sure when it comes to music
Without #varaharoopam original song
At least give them original rights and retain the song and release it once again in prime ..
This is really a bad move @shetty_rishab
International level recognition will miss
— The Flying Fleet The flashing Eyes 👀 AKHTAR (@madhavmaddyRRRR) November 24, 2022
@shetty_rishab please bring back #varaharoopam song, disappointed with the ott version!!! #KantaraOnPrime
This songs and the bgm hits very hard because of this we went for the theatres for many times now they not having this version Big disappointment💔#Kantara #KantaraMovie pic.twitter.com/uo2sLJuRKT
— ChaRRRan_tarak (@Charan06740540) November 23, 2022
Y shouldn’t we start a twitter trend on #varaharoopam song???? common guys#BringBackVarahaRoopam pic.twitter.com/eAYDucsVoj
— Hithesh (@_hitheshgowda_) November 24, 2022
Audience would have waited for the original version of #VarahaRoopam than what’s being forcefully fed due to the legal dispute of #HombaleFilms with #ThaikuddamBridge With such huge collections under the belt,could have handled this better & released little later.#KantaraOnPrime pic.twitter.com/QSaJKwPD2v
— Gururaj Aithal (@gururajaithal94) November 24, 2022Subscriber Only Stories
Kantara, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, has become a phenomenal hit across India. From having only a modest release to becoming the second-highest box office grosser in Kannada, Kantara has turned out to be another feather in Kannada cinema’s hat after the KFG series.