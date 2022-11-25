Kantara lyricist claims victory against Thaikkudam Bridge in Varaha Roopam plagiarism case: ‘Justice prevailed’

Kantara lyricist Shashiraj Kavoor on Friday claimed victory in one of the “Varaha Roopam” plagiarism cases. On his Facebook page, Shashiraj said the Kozhikode District Court has provided relief to makers of Kantara by dismissing the plea by Thaikkudam Bridge.

“Honourable high court of Kerala directed team Kanthara, to seek relief from the lower court ( original jurisdiction). Today Lower court, after hearing both parties, dismissed application of thaikodam bridge and accordingly stay granted against the varaaha roopam has been vacated.. Justice Prevailed. Jai Tulunadu,” Shashiraj wrote on his Facebook page.

Last month, Kerala-based music band Thaikkudam Bridge accused the makers of Kantara of plagiarising their song “Navarasam” for the film’s song “Varaha Roopam”. The band sued production house Hombale Films for copyright infringement. Based on the plea by the band, a Kozhikode court earlier this month passed an order to remove “Varaha Roopam” from theatres and all streaming platforms in the interim.

The makers of Kantara then approached the Kerala High Court seeking relief from the restrictions imposed by the lower courts. However, the High Court on Friday refused to entertain the plea citing procedural protocol. The court reminded the producers that the lowers courts have only passed an ad-interim order, so appealing against it was not applicable.

The latest order from the Kozhikode court will boost the morale of the makers of Kantara. However, they are not in the mood to bring back “Varaha Roopam” just yet.

“After examining all the evidence, the honrable court has dismissed Thaikkudam Bridge’s plea. This is the first victory for the Kantara team in this case. There is another plea in the Palakkad sessions court by the Mathrubhumi Group. It has claimed that it holds the copyright to the song. We have already submitted our objections with evidence and we are waiting for the final order. After that we have no hurdle to use the song,” Shashiraj told Kannada news channel Dighvijay News.

Owing to the court order, the makers were also forced to alter “Varaha Roopam” in the version that was made available for streaming this week. Fans of the movie expressed disappointment as they complained the new version failed to create the impact of the original “Varaha Roopam”.