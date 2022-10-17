scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Kantara: Karthi, Anushka Shetty, Shilpa Shetty join growing list of fans of Rishab Shetty’s epic folklore

Karthi, Anushka Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty are the latest additions to the growing list of celebrity fans for Rishab Shetty's Kantara.

Kantara movie poster.

The latest Kannada film Kantara continues to gain momentum across the country after its initial success in Karnataka. The movie, which had a quiet release on September 30, is winning over audiences from different walks of life.

Actor Karthi, who is basking in the success of Ponniyin Selvan: 1, personally met Rishab and shared his thoughts about the movie. “It was fantastic! I saw my brother (Suriya) and implored him to watch this movie. After watching the film I was shivering and crying,” he told Rishab in a video shared by Dream Warrior Pictures, which is distributing this film in Tamil Nadu.

Baahubali star Anushka Shetty was also in awe of Kantara. “Watched #kantara .. totally totally loved it , congratulations to each and every actor , producers ,technicians …team kantara u all were amazing , and thank you all for the experience .. #Rishabshetty you were amazing … Please watch the movie in the theatres .. don’t miss it,” she posted on her Facebook page.

Not just in south India, the film has also made impression on celebrities in the north. Actor Shilpa Shetty also took to Instagram to share her experience of watching the movie. “Appreciation post for #kantara . Watched the film in the theatre..OMG! What a narrative , emotion, vibe and world.. Had goose bumps during the climax .. The POWER OF CINEMA ,transports the watcher into this world .. A world I belong to , really took me back to my roots. Without any bias , This one’s a must watch just for the sheer brilliance of story telling , performances , heart , faith and direction. Whoa!! # @rishabshetty77 @rishabshettyfilms ,Hats off to your conviction and versatility, You have worn many hats in this project and added feathers to it too. Enjoy the success,” she wrote.

Rishab has written and directed Kantara, besides playing the lead role in it. The period film highlights the distinctive culture, lifestyle and beliefs of the people of coastal Karnataka while tackling relevant themes such as caste discrimination.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 12:02:42 pm
