Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Kantara Hindi version to stream on Netflix; Rishab Shetty is ‘thrilled’

Made on a small budget, Kantara went on to become a massive hit, thanks to the avalanche of good word of mouth from the audience. The worldwide collection of the film is pegged at Rs 400 crore.

Kantara is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The streaming rights of the Hindi version of the latest Kannada blockbuster Kantara have been bagged by Netflix. The film is set to premiere on the platform on December 9. The streaming giant will also make the English dubbed version of the movie available in January.

“I am absolutely thrilled that Kantara (Hindi) is coming on Netflix! It is great to see our story reach global audiences across over 190 countries. The film showcases a never-seen-before culture and Shiva’s fight for his nature and village, making Netflix the perfect service to showcase a story as diverse as Kantara,” Rishab Shetty said in a statement.

After running successfully in theatres for 50 days across the country, the original Kannada film was released on Amazon Prime Video last month. Besides playing the lead role, Rishab Shetty has also written and directed the movie.

Kantara is based on the local folklore of coastal Karnataka region. The film follows Shiva, who comes from the long line of men who perform Bhoota Kola or spirt wordship. It showcases the transformation of Shiva from a non-believer to believer. The movie also stars Kishore, Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 07:00:21 pm
