Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Kantara gets 2 Oscar qualifications, Rishabh Shetty says he’s ‘overjoyed’

Rishab Shetty, who wrote, directed and played the lead role in Kantara, said he's overjoyed after the film received two Oscar qualifications.

kantaraRishab Shetty in a still from Kantara.
Kantara gets 2 Oscar qualifications, Rishabh Shetty says he's 'overjoyed'
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced the list of 301 films that are eligible for the 95th Academy Awards. Hombale films and filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty expressed their excitement after Kantara received two Oscar qualifications: Best Pictures and Best Actor.

The list includes movies that can officially compete in various categories but merely featuring in the list does not guarantee that the film will advance in the final nominations of the Academy Awards, to be announced on January 24.

“We are overjoyed to share that ‘Kantara’ has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to sharing this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms,” tweeted Hombale films, which is basking in the back-to-back success of KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara.

Also Read |Pathan trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘vanvaas’ is over as his new mission to save Bharat Mata begins

Rishab Shetty, who wrote, directed and played the lead role in Kantara, also shared his happiness on the matter. "We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to sharing this journey ahead with all of your support. Can't wait to see it shine at the #Oscars #Kantara @hombalefilms #HombaleFilms," he tweeted.

Kantara is a period drama set against the backdrop of a small hamlet that shares borders with a forest. The film takes its inspiration from the ancient ritualistic practice Bhoota Kola, which means spirit worship, and tells the tale of oppression faced by tribal people on multiple fronts.

Kantara had a soft release in Karnataka last year. However, owing to terriffic reviews and word of mouth, the film became a sensational hit across the country.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 12:29 IST
