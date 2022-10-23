Kantara box office collection: Rishab Shetty’s film continues to ride steadily at the box office, here’s how much it minted on day 9

Kannada film Kantara continues to sail at the box office, even in the Hindi market. Released on October 14, the Rishab Shetty-starrer earned about Rs 1.27 crore on its opening day. Business analyst Taran Adarsh, on Sunday, tweeted about the film’s latest figures. He shared that Kantara continued to jump at the BO as the film earned Rs 2.55 crore on Saturday. This brings the total to Rs 19.60 crore.

“#Kantara #Hindi version is truly unstoppable… Biz jumps again on [second] Sat… Expect growth on Day 10 [Sun], although biz might get affected due to #INDvPAK cricket match… [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.55 cr. Total: ₹ 19.60 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC,” Adarsh tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Kannada version of the film entered the Rs 100 crore club on October 15. After the release of the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions, the film effortlessly crossed the Rs 150 crore mark. It is now inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark, and is expected to surpass the new milestone during the Diwali holidays.

Kantara is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who has also played the lead role in it. The film is based on local folklore and its visual grandeur magnifies the beauty of Karnataka’s hill stations.

Reviewing the film, Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar wrote, “Rishab, who has also written and directed this film, narrates this conflict of ignorance and misunderstanding in a colourful and visually engrossing manner. He bases this film on the folklore of Karnataka’s Tulu Nadu region. He infuses every frame with pure visceral energy by introducing us to the wild, vibrant and youthful vigour of the lifestyle of the people of that region. The culture of Bhootaradhane adds a powerful dose of mystery and thrill and enhances the way we experience the story of Kantara.”