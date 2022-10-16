Kantara box office (Hindi): Rishab Shetty’s film sees 100 per cent jump, here’s what it minted

It has been a golden year for the Kannada film industry. The second week’s numbers for Kantara have been better than the first week’s numbers and it seems like the third week has begun in the same way. The solid word of mouth saw the Hindi dubbed version release in its third week, which attracted a lot of footfall, especially in Maharashtra. The film was released in around 1200 screens, and there was much hype, the numbers fell lower than Rs 1.10 crore on the first day. It saw an astronomical growth of over 110 per cent as it raked in Rs. 2.35 cr nett on its second day. The two-day collection of the film stands at Rs 3.45 crore.

Hombale Films, the producers behind one of this year’s biggest blockbusters KGF: Chapter 2, has also bankrolled Kantara. While the budget for Kantara isn’t as expensive as KGF, the film has impressed all with its immersive visual style.

Kantara is now one of the biggest blockbusters in Karnataka and has seen ticket sales worth Rs 60 crore there. The Kannada version saw many housefull shows in Kerala as well. The film is expected to breach the Rs 100 crore mark soon. Kantara is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who has also played the lead role in it. The film is based on local folklore and its visual grandeur magnifies the beauty of Karnataka’s hill stations.

Films from the southern states have been a strong competition to Bollywood this year, as Vikram, RRR, KGF 2 and now Ponniyin Selvan, have raged at the box office domestically and overseas, while the Hindi film industry has had a tough struggle with several big-budget films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan bombing, although Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra did provide some relief at the ticket counters.