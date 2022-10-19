scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Kantara box office collection: Rishab Shetty starrer set to cross Rs 150 crore mark globally

Kantara was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 8 crore. And it has already breached the Rs 100 crore mark in global receipts and judging from the trend, the film is set to cross the Rs 150 crore mark by the end of its third week.

KantaraRishab Shetty's Kantara is performing well at the box office.

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty’s latest movie Kantara is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office with new audiences discovering the film every day across the world. The film is dominating the pop culture discourse across the country as it continues to draw a steady stream of footfalls even during the weekdays.

While the original Kannada version is still running in cinemas in Karnataka with more than Rs 60 crore in receipts, the other versions of the film are also keeping the cash registers ringing in other parts of the country. In the last four days, the Hindi version has collected more than Rs 11 crore. “#Kantara *#Hindi version* maintains a strong grip on Day 5… Eyes ₹ 14 cr [+/-] in *Week 1*, healthy total for a film scoring numbers solely on the basis of glowing WOM… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.50 cr, Mon 1.75 cr, Tue 1.88 cr. Total: ₹ 11.15 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC,” tweeted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Also Read |Rishab Shetty: ‘Every region in India has a version of the ritual showcased in Kantara’

The Telugu version of Kantara has already emerged as a big hit in the Telugu states. According to AndhraBoxOffice.com, the film has collected Rs 16 crore from its ticket sales since last Saturday. And it’s set to overtake the lifetime collection of KGF: Chapter 1, which is 24 crore, in the Telugu states.

The Malayalam version of Kantara is set to arrive in cinemas in Kerala on Thursday. The film is distributed in the state by Malayalam actor-filmmaker Prithviraj. It remains to be seen how much it will add to the theatrical success of the film.

