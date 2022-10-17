scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Kantara box office: Rishab Shetty starrer crosses Rs 100 crore mark, makes a dent in Hindi and Telugu states

Rishab Shetty's latest movie Kantara has made a dent on the Indian box office by crossing Rs 100 crore mark.

A still picture from Kantara.

Kannada movie star Rishab Shetty’s latest movie Kantara is making a wave across the country. The film was initially overshadowed by Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyiin Selvan: 1 as they both released on the same day, September 30. However, on the back of solid word-of-mouth, the film has gone beyond Karnataka to emerge as a hit in India.

After a slew of celebrities across the industry gave glowing reviews about the film on social media, the film began to gain a lot of traction. Amid its growing popularity, the producers, Homable Films, released it in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi last week. And the response from the audience has been very encouraging.

The Hindi version of the movie was released last Friday and has collected Rs 8 crore at the box office. The film saw a huge jump in the footfalls in the north circuit on Sunday and collected Rs 4 crore. It is also expected to post good collection numbers on Monday.

Also Read |Nayanthara says surrogate is her relative, marriage with Vignesh Shivan registered 6 years ago

The Telugu version of the movie is emerging as a bigger hit. The film, released on Saturday in the Telugu states, collected Rs 10 crore within two days of its release. “#Kantara Opening Day Gross in Telugu States ₹4.05 Cr apx. Karnataka Opening Day (Sep 30) ₹2.5 Cr apx. This is the love of Telugu Cinegoers towards Movies if it “appeals” to them!! (sic),” tweeted AndhraBoxOffice.com.

The Tamil version of Kantara is also gaining some steam. It’s said that starting Monday the screen count of the movie has increased even as Ponniyiin Selvan: 1 continues to dominate the majority of the screens. According to reports, owing to the growing demands, some theatres in Tamil Nadu on Sunday had also arranged special early morning extra shows for the film.

As per the reports, 17 days after its release, Kantara’s worldwide collection now stands at over Rs 100 crore. It’s no mean feat for a film, which debuted at the Karnataka box office by collecting just over Rs 2 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutritionPremium
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutrition
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents
Advertisement

Kantara is set in a coastal Karnataka region and it reimagines a popular folktale with a focus on the region’s Bhoota Kola, the spirit worship. Besides playing the lead role, Rishab has also written and directed it.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-10-2022 at 01:54:09 pm
Next Story

On Keerthy Suresh’s birthday, Nani reveals her look as Vennala in Dasara

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hema Malini turns 74 A glimpse of her precious moments with daughters Esha and Ahana Deol
Hema Malini turns 74: A glimpse of her precious moments with daughters Esha and Ahana Deol
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement