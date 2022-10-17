Kantara box office: Rishab Shetty starrer crosses Rs 100 crore mark, makes a dent in Hindi and Telugu states

Kannada movie star Rishab Shetty’s latest movie Kantara is making a wave across the country. The film was initially overshadowed by Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyiin Selvan: 1 as they both released on the same day, September 30. However, on the back of solid word-of-mouth, the film has gone beyond Karnataka to emerge as a hit in India.

After a slew of celebrities across the industry gave glowing reviews about the film on social media, the film began to gain a lot of traction. Amid its growing popularity, the producers, Homable Films, released it in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi last week. And the response from the audience has been very encouraging.

The Hindi version of the movie was released last Friday and has collected Rs 8 crore at the box office. The film saw a huge jump in the footfalls in the north circuit on Sunday and collected Rs 4 crore. It is also expected to post good collection numbers on Monday.

The Telugu version of the movie is emerging as a bigger hit. The film, released on Saturday in the Telugu states, collected Rs 10 crore within two days of its release. “#Kantara Opening Day Gross in Telugu States ₹4.05 Cr apx. Karnataka Opening Day (Sep 30) ₹2.5 Cr apx. This is the love of Telugu Cinegoers towards Movies if it “appeals” to them!! (sic),” tweeted AndhraBoxOffice.com.

#Kantara Opening Day Gross in Telugu States ₹4.05 Cr apx. Karnataka Opening Day (Sep 30) ₹2.5 Cr apx. This is the love of Telugu Cinegoers towards Movies if it “appeals” to them!! pic.twitter.com/uctKhaPJVR — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) October 16, 2022

Superb response for #Kantara Tamil version today … Sunday morning Spl show @ 8am in Screen Rakesh … &#Vettri main screen on Tue & Wed Noon Show … — Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) October 15, 2022

The Tamil version of Kantara is also gaining some steam. It’s said that starting Monday the screen count of the movie has increased even as Ponniyiin Selvan: 1 continues to dominate the majority of the screens. According to reports, owing to the growing demands, some theatres in Tamil Nadu on Sunday had also arranged special early morning extra shows for the film.

As per the reports, 17 days after its release, Kantara’s worldwide collection now stands at over Rs 100 crore. It’s no mean feat for a film, which debuted at the Karnataka box office by collecting just over Rs 2 crore.

Kantara is set in a coastal Karnataka region and it reimagines a popular folktale with a focus on the region’s Bhoota Kola, the spirit worship. Besides playing the lead role, Rishab has also written and directed it.