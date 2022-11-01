scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Kantara box office: Rishab Shetty’s film inches closer to Rs 300 crore

Kantara is the third consecutive blockbuster by the production company Hombale Films after KGF 1 and 2.

A still from Kantara.

Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty’s latest blockbuster Kantara is showing no signs of slowing down. The movie is fast nearing the Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office. Made on a mere budget of less than Rs 10 crore, the film has emerged as one of the biggest earners of 2022 in India.

Kantara has added more power to the latest trend of south Indian movies clicking with the audience in the Hindi belt. Despite a handful of new releases in Hindi, Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn Thank God, during the Diwali festival, the original Kannada film gained a lot of ground at the north circuit. The Hindi version of the film has earned over Rs 45 crore and it is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark, making it a bigger hit than KGF: Chapter 1.

Kantara has also shown a lot of growth in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Even though it took some time for the audiences there to warm up to this movie, it now finds many takers. “#Kantara is unstoppable! Started with 10 screens & increased to 150 screens in the 4th week!!!,” tweeted SR Prabhu of Dream Warriors, who is distributing the Tamil version of Kantara, recently.

“#Kantara is still going strong! Better footfall on Monday noon show than Friday noon in its 5th week! Landmark numbers last Sunday,” Prabhu said in his latest tweet.

It’s noteworthy that superstar Rajinikanth’s generous praise of Kantara added to the film’s momentum in the state. Rajinikanth recently also hosted Rishab Shetty at his Chennai residence as a token of his appreciation. The film also earlier received glowing reviews from other A-listers like Dhanush and Karthi.

Kantara has already become a huge hit in the Telugu states, where the film has sold more than Rs 30 crore worth of tickets. It’s expected to breach the Rs 40 crore mark there. Karnataka remains Kantara’s biggest market to date. According to reports, the film has globally collected more than Rs 280 crore at the box office, with Rs 100 crore coming from Karnataka alone.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge

Kantara is the third consecutive biggest blockbuster of the production company Hombale Films after KGF 1 and 2.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-11-2022 at 02:40:27 pm
Next Story

‘Rohit was maybe not able to use his resources or he’s kind of stuck’: Zaheer Khan on Rohit Sharma’s captaincy

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 49: What Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan said about her
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement