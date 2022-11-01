Kantara box office: Rishab Shetty’s film inches closer to Rs 300 crore

Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty’s latest blockbuster Kantara is showing no signs of slowing down. The movie is fast nearing the Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office. Made on a mere budget of less than Rs 10 crore, the film has emerged as one of the biggest earners of 2022 in India.

Kantara has added more power to the latest trend of south Indian movies clicking with the audience in the Hindi belt. Despite a handful of new releases in Hindi, Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn Thank God, during the Diwali festival, the original Kannada film gained a lot of ground at the north circuit. The Hindi version of the film has earned over Rs 45 crore and it is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark, making it a bigger hit than KGF: Chapter 1.

Kantara has also shown a lot of growth in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Even though it took some time for the audiences there to warm up to this movie, it now finds many takers. “#Kantara is unstoppable! Started with 10 screens & increased to 150 screens in the 4th week!!!,” tweeted SR Prabhu of Dream Warriors, who is distributing the Tamil version of Kantara, recently.

“#Kantara is still going strong! Better footfall on Monday noon show than Friday noon in its 5th week! Landmark numbers last Sunday,” Prabhu said in his latest tweet.

#Kantara is still going strong! Better footfall on Monday noon show than Friday noon in its 5th week! Landmark numbers last Sunday☺️☺️🤗🤗 விஸ்வரூப வெற்றி ! #காந்தாரா 🔥#KantaraTamil pic.twitter.com/q3S3p2GLpP — SR Prabhu (@prabhu_sr) October 31, 2022

It’s noteworthy that superstar Rajinikanth’s generous praise of Kantara added to the film’s momentum in the state. Rajinikanth recently also hosted Rishab Shetty at his Chennai residence as a token of his appreciation. The film also earlier received glowing reviews from other A-listers like Dhanush and Karthi.

Kantara has already become a huge hit in the Telugu states, where the film has sold more than Rs 30 crore worth of tickets. It’s expected to breach the Rs 40 crore mark there. Karnataka remains Kantara’s biggest market to date. According to reports, the film has globally collected more than Rs 280 crore at the box office, with Rs 100 crore coming from Karnataka alone.

Kantara is the third consecutive biggest blockbuster of the production company Hombale Films after KGF 1 and 2.