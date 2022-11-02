scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Kantara box office: Rishab Shetty film in Hindi beats KGF 1’s lifetime collection

The Hindi version of Rishab Shetty's Kantara is breaking several box office records.

KantaraKantara is still dominating the box office.

The audiences in the Hindi belt continue to shower love on the latest Kananda movie Kantara. Even though the collections of Akshay Kumar’s Ram Sethu and Ajay Devgn’s Thank God saw a significant dip, the Rishab Shetty-starrer has maintained a steady upward trend.

In its third week, the Hindi version of Kantara has already beat the lifetime collection of KGF: Chapter 1 (Hindi). According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie is likely to end the week on a high note. “#Kantara *#Hindi version*… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #KGF [Part 1; #Hindi] Week 3 will be higher than Week 1 and Week 2 Will cross ₹ 50 cr mark in Week 3 THIS FILM IS TRULY UNSTOPPABLE…(sic),” he tweeted.

Also Read |Puneeth Rajkumar was supposed to do Kantara, Rishab Shetty recounts why it didn’t happen

“#Kantara *#Hindi version* shows solid trending on weekdays… [Week 3] Fri 2.75 cr, Sat 4.10 cr, Sun 4.40 cr, Mon 2.30 cr, Tue 2.30 cr. Total: ₹ 47.55 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC,” he added.

According to reports, the global collection of Kantara from all versions stands at over Rs 280 crore. In Karnataka alone, the film has sold more than Rs 100 crore worth of tickets. It has also gone from strength to strength in Tamil Nadu, where it’s running on 150 plus screens despite new Tamil releases during Diwali.

Besides playing the lead role, Rishab Shetty has also written and directed it.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 02:59:30 pm
