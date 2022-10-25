Kantara box office: Here’s how Rishab Shetty starrer surpassed KGF 2 in Karnataka

Filmmaker Rishab Shetty’s latest film Kantara has become one of the biggest hits of Kannada cinema. So much so that it has even broken one of the box office records created by KGF: Chapter 2, which is the first and the only film in the history of Kannada cinema to have earned over Rs 1000 crore in global receipts.

Hombale Films, the producers of KGF 2, has announced that more people have watched Kantara than KGF 2. “#Kantara becomes our most viewed film in Karnataka among all the movies produced by #Hombalefilms. We are enamoured by your support,” tweeted the producers on Monday, coinciding with the film’s 25th-day theatrical run.

In other words, while KGF 2 remains the highest-grossing film of Hombale Films, Kantara has drawn more footfalls to the cinemas in Karnataka than the Yash starrer. The massive difference in the collection figures between KGF 2 and Kantara could be attributed to the difference in ticket pricing. While KGF 2 benefited from a higher ticket price, Kantara maintained a moderate ticket price across the country.

Kantara is still gaining in popularity across the country and it widely benefited from the extended Diwali weekend. The Hindi version of the film is set to breach the Rs 25 crore mark. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Kantara *#Hindi version* is rock-steady on [second] Mon… [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.55 cr, Sun 2.65 cr, Mon 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 24.15 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC.”

Kantara also became the number 1 movie in the Telugu states. According to AndhraBoxOffice.com, the Telugu version of the film collected Rs 9 crore between October 21 and October 24, outperforming the new Diwali releases in the states.

Kantara is also outperforming in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. According to some reports, the film’s global total now stands at more than Rs 180 crore. The film is said to have made Rs 100 crore in Karnataka alone. It remains to be seen if the film can breach the Rs 200 crore mark.

Besides writing and directing it, Rishab Shetty has also played the lead role in Kantara. The movie also stars Sampthami Gowda, Kishore and Achyuth Kumar among others.

Kantara has also found itself in a plagiarism row after Kerala-based music band Thaikkudam Bridge accused the makers of stealing the tunes of their song “Navarasam”.