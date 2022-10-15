scorecardresearch
Kantara box office collection (Hindi): Rishab Shetty film delivers better opening than Rocketry, GodFather

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara released in Hindi on Friday after creating waves at the box office in its home state. The film faced competition from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G, which also hit the theaters on Friday.

Kantara originally opened in the theaters on September 30 and emerged as a blockbuster in Karnataka. Now, upon its release in Hindi, the film has fared decently at the ticket counters. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the film managed to earn in the range of Rs 1.25 to 1.50 crore on its opening day in the Hindi market.

The film’s collection in the Hindi belt is better than R Madhavan’s Rocketry The Nambi Effect (Rs 1.25 cr) and Chiranjeevi’s Godfather (Rs 4.25 cr in six days), both of which had big Bollywood names, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, attached to them.

Kantara has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Karnataka, earning about Rs 60 crore in the state. Trade analysts have predicted that the film might touch the Rs 100 crore mark if the film continues its current momentum.

Besides making big bucks at the ticket counters, Kantara has achieved another feat. It has become the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb, surpassing KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara is currently holds a rating of 9.4/10 on IMDb, which is the highest for an Indian film. It is followed by KGF Chapter 2 (8.4) and SS Rajamouli’s RRR (8). Clearly, this year mostly films from the South have managed to rule the roost.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave four stars to the film, and wrote in his review, “The culture of Bhootaradhane adds a powerful dose of mystery and thrill and enhances the way we experience the story of Kantara.”

