Kantara actor Rukmini Vasanth calls out fake AI-generated bikini images, vows legal action

Actress Rukmini Vasanth, known for her role in Kantara: Chapter 1, issued a public statement on Saturday, responding to AI-generated images being circulated on social media (Photo: Rukmini Vasanth/ Instagram)

Actor Rukmini Vasanth has reacted to viral images circulating online that falsely claimed to show her in a bikini photoshoot, clarifying that the visuals were AI-generated and “entirely fake and fabricated.”

The images began spreading across X, Instagram and Facebook on Friday evening, with several accounts presenting them as genuine. A video also surfaced showing a woman resembling the actor near a swimming pool alongside what appeared to be a camera crew, lending the manipulated content a misleading sense of authenticity.

Many users believed the images were real. Many others flagged them as suspicious. By Saturday morning, Rukmini Vasanth issued a statement, clarifying about the images, “My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me,” she wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram story. “I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated. The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy. We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content.”