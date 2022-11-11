Kantara actor Rishab Shetty: ‘I want to make films in Kannada only’

Actor Rishab Shetty, who is currently enjoying the success of his most recent film Kantara, spoke candidly about the offers he has been receiving in the wake of the movie’s popularity. Rishab, who was praised by critics and the audience for his acting in Kantara, said that he is not interested in making Bollywood films and that he will continue to make Kannada movies instead.

In an interview with Mashable, Rishab said, “I have got calls from production houses and others for collaborations, but I want to make films in Kannada only.”

Rishab Shetty also said that he had done all sorts of jobs before landing his big break in the industry. From being a spot boy to starting a restaurant and dabbling in civil construction, he did it all. “I tried MBA two times after B Com which I could not complete. I assisted on the movie Cyanide. I wasn’t even a clap boy. I just used to call the artistes,” he added.

Rishab then recalled how he had been chosen for the lead role in seven movies, but none of them took off.

According to reports, Kantara has crossed the Rs 70 crore mark (Hindi) in its fourth week. The film has collected Rs 360 crore worldwide.