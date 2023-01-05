scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Kantara actor Kishore says he hasn’t watched KGF 2: ‘It is not my type of cinema’

Kishore G played the role of forest officer Muralidhar in Kannada blockbuster film Kantara. Talking about KGF 2, he said he would prefer to watch something serious rather than a 'mindless' entertainer.

Kishore GActor Kishore G in a still from Kantara.

Kantara was one of the biggest blockbusters from Kanada film industry in 2022, another one being KGF: Chapter 2. However, actor Kishore G, who played the role of a forest officer in Kantara, hasn’t watched the Yash starrer. He said that it’s his personal choice.

Kishore G, in an interview with India Today, said that his taste in cinema is that of films based on serious issues and not a mindless entertainer.

“I don’t know If is right or wrong but I haven’t watched KGF 2. It is not my type of cinema. It is a personal choice,” said Kishore G as he added, “I would rather watch a small film that is not successful but deals with something serious than something that is mindless.”

The actor will also be seen entering Hindi film industry with director Chandrashekar Bandiyappa’s Red Collar. However, Kishore doesn’t look at it as his Bollywood debut. “I don’t view it as a Bollywood debut per se. It’s a film that we are making in Hindi.”

The actor has also been in news for his Twitter account being suspended. According to the message displayed on his suspended profile, the content was said to have violated Twitter rules. However, later Kishore explained that his account was hacked and hence had to be suspended.

 

The actor wrote, “Just to avoid unnecessary misconceptions about the suspension of my Twitter account. My Twitter account was not suspended because of any of my posts. I have come to know that it was because of Hacking on December 20, 2022. Twitter has promised necessary action. Thanking everyone for their concern (sic)”

Besides Kantara, Kishore G has also been part of well known projects such as The Family Man and more recently was seen in Ponniyin Selvan 1, in which he played the role of Ravidasan.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 15:28 IST
