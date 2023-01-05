Kantara actor Kishore Kumar G on why his Twitter account was suspended: ‘Not because of my posts…’

A couple of days ago, Kantara actor Kishore Kumar G’s Twitter account was suspended for alleged violation of rules. “Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules,” was the message displayed on his account.

The actor has now explained what happened. On Instagram, Kishore shared a post stating that his account was hacked by someone, which is why Twitter had suspended it. The actor also showed via screenshots that he has already filed a complaint with Twitter regarding the issue.

“Just to avoid unnecessary misconceptions about the suspension of my Twitter account. My Twitter account was not suspended because of any of my posts. I have come to know that it was because of Hacking on December 20, 2022. Twitter has promised necessary action. Thanking everyone for their concern (sic),” read the English translation of his post.

His fans were quick to express support and drop suggestions in the comments section of the post. “Please keep your mobile number as the second level of security,” read one comment. Another person wondered what was happening, and wrote, “Mmm…what is going on?” even as one person simply posted “omg!” Soon after it was discovered that Kishore’s Twitter account had been suspended, his fans began to trend his name on the social media site and a few even urged new Twitter owner Elon Musk to undo the ‘wrong’. A section of users also wondered if the Kantara actor had faced the consequences of being politically vocal.

Kishore was last seen in the surprise hit Kantara. He has previously been seen in The Family Man, the hit Amazon Prime Video series starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, and more recently in Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan I, in which he essayed the role of Ravidasan.