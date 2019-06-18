Kannadada Kotyadipathi reboots with Puneeth Rajkumar

Viacom18 has rebooted Kannadada Kotyadipathi for its regional channel, Colors Kannada, and the showrunners have roped in Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar to play the quizmaster on the show.

Advertising

It is a homecoming of sorts for Puneeth, who made his television debut in 2011 with the first season of Kannadada Kotyadipathi on Star Suvarna, the Kannada channel run by Star India. He also returned for the second season in 2012. The third season, however, was revived in 2018 with actor-filmmaker Ramesh Aravind stepping in as the anchor of the show.

“The thought of making a common man a ‘Kotyadhipati’ (millionaire) is an enticing concept. The show is fuelled only by knowledge and that is what makes it so promising and gratifying. It will be heartwarming to see so many dreams come true on this platform,” said Puneeth Rajkumar, who is anchoring the quiz show after a gap of seven years.

Parameshwar Bhat, Business Head at Colors Kannada, is leading the reboot of the show, which is adapted from the hit global show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. The showrunners have added just another lifeline option while the other aspects of the show remain the same. “While the format of the game remains unchanged, we are scaling up the production and sprucing our treatment to make it more delightful for viewers across genres and milieu. We are also bringing back the indomitable superstar Puneeth Rajkumar who will multitask as a host, a friend and a guide,” Parameshwar said.

The contestants have been selected from more than 3,500 applications. And about 70 per cent of the participants will be from the working-class background, which the showrunners hope will increase the feel-good appeal of the game show.

The first episode of the new season of Kannadada Kotyadipathi will premiere this Saturday on Colors Kannada at 8 pm. Later, it will also be available on the network’s video-on-demand platform, Voot.