Thursday, September 30, 2021
Kannada TV actor Soujanya dies by suicide

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: September 30, 2021 5:49:06 pm
SoujanyaSoujanya was 25.

Kannada television actor Soujanya allegedly died by suicide in her apartment in Kumbalgodu in Bengaluru.

According to city police, Soujanya’s body was found at her apartment on Thursday morning. The police also found a suicide note in her room.

Police said a case has been registered and an investigation into the suicide is currently underway.

A native of Kushalnagar in Kodagu district, the 25-year-old actor had moved to Bengaluru for work.

Soujanya had acted in a couple of serials and films like Chaukattu Fun and Nanobbne Olleyavnu.

