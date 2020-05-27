Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Kannada TV actor Mebiena Micheal passes away

Mebiena Micheal was on her way home to Madikeri when a tractor rammed into her car. She was accompanied by her friends on the trip.

Updated: May 27, 2020 2:37:10 pm
mebiena micheal Mebiena Micheal was 22 (Photo: Instagram/mebienamicheal).

Kannada TV actor Mebiena Micheal died in a car accident on Tuesday evening. She was 22.

According to reports, the accident took place near Devihalli in Karnataka.

Mebiena Micheal was on her way home to Madikeri when a tractor rammed into her car. She was accompanied by her friends on the trip. While her friends are still recuperating in the hospital, Mebiena succumbed to her injuries last night.

A case has been registered in the Belluru police station.

Mebiena Micheal became a household name after appearing in the reality TV show Pyate Hudgir Halli Life. Akul Balaji, the host of the show, took to Twitter to offer his condolences. He tweeted, “Shocked to hear the sudden demise of one of my favourite contestant and winner of phhl 4 ..mebina, soo young and full of life, can’t digest the fact..my prayers for her family to get over the tragedy (sic).”

