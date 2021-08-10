Kannada stuntman Vivek killed on the sets of Love You Rachu, director and producer detained

A stuntman was electrocuted on the sets of the upcoming Kannada film Love You Rachu on Monday. The incident happened during shooting of the film at Jogenahalli near Bidadi, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Stuntman Vivek was part of an action sequence that involved the use of a crane and ropes.

According to reports, Vivek’s wire rope rigging came in contact with a high-tension electric wire on the sets, killing him immediately. Another stuntman was also seriously injured in the freak accident and he is under treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Vivek was rushed to the Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital in Bengaluru where the doctors declared him dead. The 28-year-old is said to have worked as a stuntman in more than 40 films.

“Stunt performer Vivek was performing the stunt for the Kannada film ‘Love you Rachu’ and standing on a crane near an 11-KV electric wire at Joganapalya village in the district. Somehow a metal wire came in contact with the wire and he got electrocuted,” police said.

The police have detained director Shankar S Raj, producer Guru Deshpande and action choreographer Vindo for questioning in connection with the incident.

The tragic incident brings back the memories of the tragedy that unfolded during the shoot of the Kannada movie Mastigudi in 2016. While shooting a highly-publicized action sequence for the movie, two actors drowned due to serious lapses in safety precautions. The risky shot required actors Anil and Uday to dive into Thippagondanahalli lake, 35 kms west of Bengaluru, from a chopper hovering midair. The actors, who jumped into the water without wearing life jackets, were washed away and it took days before their bodies were recovered from the reservoir.