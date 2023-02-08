Shiva Rajkumar breaks down after seeing Puneeth Rajkumar’s video at Shiva Vedha pre-release event

October 22, 2021, was a black day for Kannadigas around the world. On that day, one of the leading stars of Kannada cinema, Puneeth Rajkumar, passed away after a heart attack at the age of 46. The terrible loss continues to haunt his fans and the industry, especially his elder brother Shiva Rajkumar aka Shivanna, another star in Kannada cinema. The actor recently broke down at the pre-release event of his upcoming film Shiva Vedha (Telugu version of Vedha) when a video of Puneeth Rajkumar was played.

Shivaraj Kumar broke down seeing the clip, and Telugu star Balakrishna, who was the chief guest of the event, is seen consoling the Kannada hero.

Earlier, Shivanna had a similar emotional moment during the promo event of Puneeth’s James, which was released posthumously. At the event, Shivanna, who dubbed for his brother in the film said, “I smile, go to shoot, and do dubbing, but I am hurting inside. We have celebrated Appu in our family a lot. He was everyone’s pet. I never even thought that a time would like this come. I wished our parents stayed with us for 100 years. But, they left us. Along with them, the younger one left us too. It’s very painful. Not just for people in Karnataka, but across the country. When I was shooting in Krishnagiri, recently, the people of that place came to me and condoled his death. We were blessed to have a brother like that.”

However, Shiva Vedha’s pre-release event also had some happy moments. Shivanna, while speaking at the event, entertained the audience by crooning to the song Pushpa Pushpa from the film. Balakrishna was also seen standing behind the Kannada star with a wide grin on his face.

Meanwhile, Shiva Vedha is getting released on February 9. The film is the Telugu dubbed version of the Kannada hit Vedha. Directed by Harsha, it also has Ganavi Laxman, Umashree, Aditi Sagar, Shwetha Chengappa, and Kuru Prathap in supporting roles. Vedha, the 125th film of the actor, was well-received by the audience and critics when it was released in December of 2022.