Kannada playback singer Sushmitha commits suicide

Kannada playback singer Sushmitha committed suicide on Monday. The 26-year-old singer was found hanging from the ceiling of her room at her mother’s residence in Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru.

According to reports, Sushmitha sent WhatsApp messages to her mother explaining the reasons behind taking such a drastic step. Around 11:30 pm on Sunday, she sent messages accusing her husband and his family of harassing her over dowry and blaming them for driving her to commit suicide.

Sushmitha’s brother Sachin was informed about the messages during the wee hours of Monday. When he rushed to her room, it was already too late. She had, reportedly, used her dupatta to take her own life. Following which, her brother alerted the cops.

“I was away from home for a wedding. I can’t read and write. When I received Sushmitha’s message, I did not realize the importance of it. Next morning, when I was coming back home, I asked my brother to read her message to me,” an inconsolable Meenakshi told TV9 Kannada.

The victim’s family has submitted her messages to the police, and a case has also been lodged under the relevant sections of dowry death. Sushmitha’s husband Sharath, his sister Geetha and his aunt Vydehi have been named in the complaint filed by the victim’s mother Meenakshi.

Sushmitha and Sharath had an arranged marriage in 2018.

According to reports, all the accused in the case are currently on the run after learning about Sushmitha’s death.

