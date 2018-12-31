Kannada film industry mourns CH Loknath’s death

Sandalwood on Monday went into mourning following the death of veteran Kannada actor CH Loknath. The 91-year-old actor passed away on Monday morning at his residence in Padmanabhanagar, Bengaluru after suffering a cardiac arrest. His mortal remains were kept at the city’s Ravindra Kalakshetra until 2:30 pm for the public to pay homage. He was cremated at 4 pm in Banashankari.

The members of Kannada film fraternity paid their last respects to Loknath. Meanwhile, condolence messages have poured in for the late senior actor both from celebrities and fans. “Veteran actor, can never forget movies like Bangaradha Manushya, Bangaradha Panjara, his great movies in Kannada will always be remembered…. May his soul rest in peace…..,” wrote Puneeth Rajkumar on his Twitter page.

“A very down to earth humble human I have known. Lived life with great discipline n ethics. A very versatile actor industry has witnessed for decades,,entertaining us from the B&W era, until now. My prayers for his soul to rest in peace (sic),” Sudeep tweeted.

Darshan also shared his condolence remembering the late actor, who worked in the industry for nearly five decades.

CH Lokanath has more than 650 films to his credit. After making his screen debut with Samskaara in 1970, Lokanath carved a niche for himself in the industry as a leading character artiste. He has shared the screen space with superstars of at least three generations. Fondly remembered as Uncle Loknath, he was also famous for featuring in popular television show Malgudi Days. In films, he was known for his roles in Bhootayyana Maga Ayyu, Collegu Ranga, Naagarahaavu, Katha Sangama and Hosa Neeru to name a few.

In addition to a decorated film career, he worked in over 1000 plays.

CH Loknath is survived by four daughters and a son.