Kannada film industry mourns Bhargavi Narayan, her body donated to science

Veteran Kannada artist Bhargavi Narayan passed away Monday evening at her residence in Bengaluru. She had turned 84 just 10 days ago.

Bhargavi was a celebrated theatre personality in Karnataka. She had acted in over 600 plays, and written and performed numerous radio plays too. A known face among the audience of Kannada serials, she had acted in about 22 movies. Some of her famous titles include Eradu Kanasu, Hanthakana Sanchu, Pallavi Anupallavi, Vamshavriksha, Professor Hucchuraya and Baa Nalle Madhuchandrake. She had also played a key role in the upcoming Kannada movie 777 Charlie.

Also Read | Kannada actor Bhargavi Narayan no more

“The experience of working with you in 777 Charlie was unforgettable. You will always be in our minds. Om Shanti,” tweeted Rakshit Shetty, who has played the lead role in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samyukta Hornad (@samyuktahornad)

Besides stage shows, television and radio shows, and films, she was also a decorated writer. She won Karnataka Sahitya Academy for her autobiography Naanu, Bhargavi.

Bhargavi Narayan’s children Prakash Belwadi and Sudha Belwadi are also known actors in Kannada cinema. Her granddaughters Samyukta Hornad and Sudha Belwadi are also professional actors.

Her mortal remains were kept at her family house in Jayanagar in Bengaluru for the public to pay their respects. Following which her body will be donated to St John’s hospital, according to her final wish.