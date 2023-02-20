scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Kannada director S K Bhagawan passes away

S K Bhagawan, who helmed many blockbuster movies with matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, died due to age-related ailments.

S K BhagawanS K Bhagawan was 89.
Kannada director S K Bhagawan passes away
Veteran Kannada director S K Bhagawan, who helmed many blockbuster movies with matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, died here on Monday, family sources said. He was 89.

The octogenarian died due to age-related ailments, they added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his predecessor B S Yediyurappa, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah, H D Kumaraswamy, Mandya MP Sumalatha, several ministers, MPs and MLAs mourned the director’s death.

His film career started in 1956 as an assistant to Kanagal Prabhakara Shastry, and gained prominence when he teamed with Dorairaj (Dorai) and made detective movie Jedara Bale featuring Dr Rajkumar.

The Dorai-Bhagawan-directed Kasturi Nivasa, starring Dr Rajkumar, is counted among movies par excellence.

The Dorai-Bhagawan combination delivered many super hit movies like Giri Kanye, Odahuttidavaru, Eradu Kanasu, Jeevana Chaitra, Yarivanu and Hosabelaku.

The duo also directed movies featuring another Kannada star Ananth Nag such as Bayalu Daari, Benkiye Bale, Sedina Hakki, and Chandanada Gombe.

After the demise of Dorairaj, S K Bhagawan withdrew himself from making movies only to make a comeback in 2019 when he directed Aduva Gombe starring Ananth Nag and Sanchari Vijay.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 18:20 IST
‘What does the world not know about me?’: Gigi Hadid opens up about taking therapy, setting boundaries

